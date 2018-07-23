BMC Stock (BMCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMCH. Evercore ISI began coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an in-line rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of BMC Stock opened at $21.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock valued at $484,159. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,169,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,445,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

