BLUE (BLUE) One Day Volume Tops $6,690.00

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One BLUE token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLUE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00429390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00155796 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023726 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE launched on October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLUE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.