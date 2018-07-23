BlockCDN One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,607.00 (BCDN)

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BlockCDN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $47,607.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockCDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BigONE. During the last week, BlockCDN has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003669 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00414416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00154042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023988 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BlockCDN Profile

BlockCDN’s genesis date was November 9th, 2016. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg . The official website for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org

Buying and Selling BlockCDN

BlockCDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

