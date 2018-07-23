Blakecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market cap of $238,411.00 and $68.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,622.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.06138150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $823.56 or 0.10813300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.01124380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.01727360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00217386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.02612910 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00388852 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 18,850,121 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

