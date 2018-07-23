BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (BKN) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2345643226613 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BKN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,964. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $15.75.

Get BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.