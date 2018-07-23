BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,864 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (AJX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Great Ajax worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Great Ajax Corp has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 50.44%. research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

