BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $271,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services opened at $37.32 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.42). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $494.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 559.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $105,074,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.