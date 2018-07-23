BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,953,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 153,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,466 shares of company stock worth $10,400,444. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock traded up $4.05, hitting $506.83, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 43,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,216. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

