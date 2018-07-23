BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

News stories about BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5342520608117 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr traded down $0.02, reaching $9.22, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,447. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $99,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

