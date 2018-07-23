BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 693,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 11.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 568,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd opened at $16.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $17.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

