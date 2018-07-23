Bitvolt (VOLT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bitvolt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Bitvolt has a total market capitalization of $11,525.00 and $327.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00077070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014988 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000513 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000723 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitvolt

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitvolt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

