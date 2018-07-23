Bitcedi Reaches Market Cap of $57,027.00 (BXC)

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Bitcedi has a market capitalization of $57,027.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcedi has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcedi coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari (MSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000349 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcedi Profile

Bitcedi (CRYPTO:BXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcedi is bitcedi.org

Bitcedi Coin Trading

Bitcedi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcedi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcedi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcedi using one of the exchanges listed above.

