Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.80.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 117.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock opened at $305.44 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $208.95 and a 12-month high of $307.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $551.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 34.32%. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

