BidaskClub Upgrades Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital opened at $16.84 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 67.60%. research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,056 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

