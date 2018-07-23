BidaskClub Upgrades Maiden (MHLD) to “Buy”

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MHLD. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Maiden opened at $8.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Maiden has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

