BidaskClub Upgrades 21Vianet Group (VNET) to “Buy”

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

