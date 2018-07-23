BHP Billiton (BLT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLT. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,430 ($18.93) to GBX 1,750 ($23.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.83) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($27.13) target price on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,669.68 ($22.10).

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

BHP Billiton opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.31) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of GBX 1,103 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.00).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.