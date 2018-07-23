BetaCoin (BET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.00

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. BetaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetaCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One BetaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029027 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000088 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00068418 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00115793 BTC.

About BetaCoin

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

