Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at FIG Partners

FIG Partners downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.21.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $121.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 436,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.