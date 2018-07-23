BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,858 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 5,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,195. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.