BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eaton by 27,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after buying an additional 1,429,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after buying an additional 1,132,033 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,852,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 997,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 674,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after buying an additional 603,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of Eaton traded down $0.76, hitting $76.88, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . 196,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

