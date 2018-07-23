Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 141,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $190.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.