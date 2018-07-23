Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $708,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,880,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,315,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock worth $95,254,883. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $88.47 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $90.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.