Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 518,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,710,000 after buying an additional 96,660 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,882,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 138.3% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 228,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 132,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 112,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Citigroup opened at $69.22 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

