Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.95

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 3196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $82,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

