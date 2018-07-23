Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lessened by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $166,282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $87,368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 61.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $75,520,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after purchasing an additional 247,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

In other news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $248.24. 17,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $248.57.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

