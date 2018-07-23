Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after acquiring an additional 247,339 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,748,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,241,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,071,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

In other news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and traded up $1.21, reaching $248.24, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,170. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $191.53 and a 52 week high of $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

