Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,255.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $248.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,170. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $248.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.