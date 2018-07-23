Bazaarvoice (BV) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Bazaarvoice stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Bazaarvoice has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bazaarvoice in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 447,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bazaarvoice in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.