Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 1,349.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,663 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,477,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555,499 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,523,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104,036 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,419,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,133 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,699.7% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,607,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,597,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,422 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

ABX opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

