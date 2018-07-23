Barclays Trims Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Target Price to $53.00

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B opened at $50.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 896,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 439,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

