Barclays Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAYN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.29 ($139.16).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €92.28 ($108.56) on Monday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

