Baozun Inc (BZUN) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Baozun by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 719,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Baozun by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 279,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Shares of Baozun opened at $61.94 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 3.98. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.38 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

