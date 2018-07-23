Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,425 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 3.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $181,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 253,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,988,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,197.88 on Monday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $918.60 and a 12 month high of $1,221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $832.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,220.45.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

