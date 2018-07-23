Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon opened at $52.46 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

