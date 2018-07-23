Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of AZN opened at $37.17 on Monday. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

