Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 3.1% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $71,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 73.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 427,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 121,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 131,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal traded up $0.15, hitting $79.12, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 215,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

