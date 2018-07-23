Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp opened at $82.45 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216 shares of company stock worth $96,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

