Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii opened at $84.57 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 42.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after purchasing an additional 514,779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 53.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

