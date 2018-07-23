Baader Bank Analysts Give Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) a €53.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.50 ($62.94) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) target price on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of Unilever NV (EPA) opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

