B. Riley Raises ASML (ASML) Price Target to $205.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $215.26 rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML to $218.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $219.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML has a 52 week low of $148.95 and a 52 week high of $221.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ASML will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.