B. Riley Cuts Arch Coal (ARCH) Price Target to $95.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $79.11 rating on the energy company’s stock.
ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $112.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.
Arch Coal opened at $79.57 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.89. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 201,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Arch Coal Company Profile
Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
