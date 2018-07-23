B. Riley Cuts Arch Coal (ARCH) Price Target to $95.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $79.11 rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $112.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal opened at $79.57 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.89. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($1.35). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 201,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.