AXT (AXTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.45. 1,146,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 450,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

The company has a market cap of $353.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. AXT had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

