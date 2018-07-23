Avista Corp (AVA) Stake Lowered by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Avista by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $89,995.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,809 shares of company stock worth $621,532 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista traded down $0.05, reaching $50.35, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 318,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,271. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $388.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.