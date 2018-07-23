Avianca (AVH) and Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avianca (NYSE: AVH) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avianca and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avianca $4.44 billion 0.12 $82.03 million $0.40 16.40 Deutsche Lufthansa $40.19 billion 0.29 $2.67 billion $5.68 4.38

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Avianca. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avianca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avianca and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avianca N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 6.59% 27.63% 6.25%

Dividends

Avianca pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Avianca pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Deutsche Lufthansa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Avianca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avianca has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avianca and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avianca 0 1 2 0 2.67 Deutsche Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29

Avianca presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.52%. Given Avianca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avianca is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Avianca on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for third?party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

