Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison opened at $103.95 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

