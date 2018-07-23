AutoZone (AZO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $770.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $850.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $491.13 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $735.48.

AutoZone opened at $714.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $497.29 and a 12-month high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.44 EPS. analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,902,000 after buying an additional 165,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,117,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 823,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,497,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AutoZone by 150.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 35,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

