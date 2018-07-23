Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Sony by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

SNE opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1,951 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,993.05 billion. Sony had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $21.90 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

