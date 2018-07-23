Atria Investments LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

