Atria Investments LLC Buys 773 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CNOOC by 197.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CNOOC by 45.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOOC opened at $158.27 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $185.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

